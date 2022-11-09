A material has been created that imitates how the brain stores information

Neuromorphic computing is a computing concept that uses artificial neurons to mimic behavior of the brain and the synaptic functions, or communication signals, of neurons. One imitation of the brain function is neuronal plasticity, which is the “ability to store information or forget it depending on the duration and repetition of the electrical impulses that stimulate neurons,” as stated in the study. This form of plasticity is linked to memory and learning within the brain.

The study was published in the journal Materials Horizons.

Materials that emulate learning

The research team discovered certain materials that mimic neuron synapses. The materials include memresistive (electronic memory) materials, ferroelectrics, phase change memory materials, topological insulators and magneto-ionic materials. The team noted that magneto-ionic materials were the most recent materials and are formed by changes in the magnetic properties that are produced by the movement of ions, or atoms, within the material.

The movement is caused by applying an electric field to the ions. In the magneto-ionic materials, researchers know how the magnetism is controlled when an electric field is applied, but it is difficult to control the progression of magnetic properties when voltage is stopped. This makes it difficult to imitate brain functioning, such as the process of learning that occurs even while the brain is in a deep state of sleep and has no external stimulation.

The research

The study was led by UAB Department of Physics’ researchers Jordi Sort and Enric Menéndez, in collaboration with the ALBA Synchrotron, the Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (ICN2) and the ICMAB. The team proposed a novel way of controlling the evolution of magnetization in the stimulated and post-stimulus states of brain functioning.