A navigation system has been created that is more accurate than GPS

The novel system uses mobile telecommunication rather than satellites

The researchers from Delft University of Technology, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, and VSL developed an alternative positioning system that uses mobile telecommunication rather than satellites, which could potentially make it more accurate and reliable than GPS.

“We realized that with a few cutting-edge innovations, the telecommunication network could be transformed into a very accurate alternative positioning system that is independent of GPS,” said Jeroen Koelemeij of Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam.

The team succeeded in developing a system that can provide connectivity similar to mobile and Wi-Fi networks. It also has accurate positioning and time distribution. The new system can be used in a wide range of applications, including automated vehicles and next generation mobile communication systems.

Improving the accuracy with the new system

The research team realized that weak radio signals relying on satellites can make GPS inaccurate. If the radio signals are reflected or blocked by buildings, then they can no longer send over accurate positioning and information.

“This can make GPS unreliable in urban settings, for instance,” said Christiaan Tiberius of Delft University of Technology and coordinator of the project. He mentioned another big issue involving the future of autonomous vehicles, which cannot function off of unpredictable GPS positioning.

“Also, citizens and our authorities actually depend on GPS for many location-based applications and navigation devices. Furthermore, so far we had no back-up system,” Tiberius continued. The new system can act as an optional system, or maybe in the future, a potential novel replacement for GPS.