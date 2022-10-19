A new AI material can learn behaviors and adapt to different circumstances

“This research introduces and demonstrates an artificial intelligent material that can learn to exhibit the desired behaviors and properties upon increased exposure to ambient conditions,” said Jonathan Hopkins, lead researcher of the study and mechanical and aerospace engineering professor at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering.

He stated that the principles used in this research are the same as those used within machine learning, which gives the material its ability to adapt.

The example given in the study mentions the possibility of using the substance in aircraft wings. The AI material would have the ability to learn and change into the shape of the wings. This would occur based on the wind patterns during a flight to create more flexibility and efficiency.

The research team also explained the benefits of infusing buildings with the material, improving stability during earthquakes, hurricanes or other disasters.

Creating the material

The research team used concepts from already existing artificial neural networks (ANNs) to create the material. ANNs are the algorithms that drive machine learning. They call the material mechanical neural network (MNN). The MNN consists of independently tunable beams positioned in a triangular lattice pattern. Each separate beam contains a “voice coil, strain gauges and flexures that enable the beam to change its length, adapt to its changing environment in real time and interact with other beams in the system.” This allows for the material to maintain its adaptability within the environment.