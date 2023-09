A new type of battery that is safe, efficient, and non-toxic could soon be available, thanks to a joint research project by Australian and Chinese scientists.

Aqueous aluminum radical battery

Researchers, from Flinders University in South Australia and Zhejiang Sci-Tech University in China, have developed the world’s first aqueous aluminum radical battery, which uses water-based electrolytes instead of hazardous materials. The battery can deliver a stable voltage output of 1.25 V and a capacity of 110 mAh g–1 over 800 cycles with minimal degradation.

The findings have been published in the prestigious Journal of American Chemistry, the flagship journal of the American Chemical Society.

Dr. Kai Zhang of Zhejiang Sci-Tech University teamed up with Associate Professor Zhongfan Jia's research lab at Flinders University to explore the electrochemistry of stable radicals. Their collaborative work focused on the most commonly utilized Lewis acid electrolyte, Al(Otf)3, and included battery testing.