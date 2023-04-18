A new microwave technology can ease solar cell recycling

As a renewable source of energy, solar power has become a trend. Unlike fossil fuels like coal, solar power is clean and emissions-free. While it is good for the environment, it has some drawbacks. It is not entirely cost-efficient, and we need better ways of recycling it.

But now we’re learning that researchers in Sydney may have found a way to tackle this issue.

A solar panel consists of a layer of silicon cells. Silicon, acting as a conductor and an insulator for solar panels, is the second most abundant material found on the planet after oxygen. The silicon found in solar panels is highly processed and goes through annealing. This heat treatment process is used to increase the flexibility of a material and reduce its hardness.

Currently, annealing is done in a furnace with a high temperature ranging between 1652 and 2012 °F (900 and 1100 °C). In a paper published this week, a team has shown that heating silicon solar cells using microwave radiation is nearly as efficient as using a furnace. However, the former is time-saving and energy efficient, over many other advantages.