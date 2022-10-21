A new robot can help with the fear of injections during medical treatments

The study was published in the journal Scientific Reports.

In the analysis, researchers at the University of Tsukuba in Japan created a wearable soft robot that patients can use during injection treatments. The purpose of the robot is to help ease the pain and ward off the anxiety.

Less pain when wearing the robot

The participants in the study who wore the robot, while being subject to a moderate heat stimulus, experienced less pain in the test than those who did not wear the robot. The test proved that the pain and anxiety being felt could be reduced drastically by lessening the experience of pain through using the robot.

"Our results suggest that the use of wearable soft robots may reduce fear as well as alleviate the perception of pain during medical treatments, including vaccinations," said Fumihide Tanaka, professor at the University of Tsukuba and senior author of the study.

The robot researchers called Reliebo. University of Tsukuba

The robot, which is soft, and fur covered, is named Reliebo by the researchers and was created to attach to the wearer’s hand for anxiety and pain relief. It contained small airbags internally that could inflate in response to hand movement.