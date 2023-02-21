A new space observatory will detect asteroids hidden in Sun's glare

ESA space observatory to remove asteroid blindspot

The NEOMIR mission will specialize in observing moderate-sized asteroids approaching Earth from the direction of the Sun. It will hopefully give us an adequate response time if a hazardous asteroid were to be detected.

The global scientific community has been working hard on planetary defense technologies in recent years. Last year, for example, NASA proved it could alter the trajectory of an asteroid with its DART mission, which slammed a spacecraft into an asteroid.

ESA's Near-Earth Object Mission in the InfraRed (NEOMIR) space observatory is set to launch to Lagrange Point 1. Lagrange Point 1, or L1, is the closest point between the Earth and the sun, where the gravitational forces between the two are balanced, allowing for a stable orbit. The James Webb Space Telescope similarly uses a stable orbital location at Lagrange Point 2, some 1.5 million km (1 million miles) from Earth.

An artist's impression of NEOMIR at Lagrange Point 1. ESA / Pierre Carril

Once positioned at L1, NEOMIR will use infrared instruments to watch for the heat asteroids emit as they pass near the sun. Using these infrared sensors, it will be able to spot space rocks that would otherwise be blinded by the sun. From Earth, those heat signatures would simply be absorbed by our atmosphere and wouldn't be visible.

A valuable new tool for planetary defense

ESA says NEOMIR should be able to give us up to about three weeks' notice of any approaching asteroids. The observatory is designed to detect a few dozen meters in diameter asteroids — meaning they wouldn't be dinosaur killers. Still, they could cause severe property damage and loss of life. So while three weeks might not sound like a long time, it would at least be enough to evacuate a city if it were determined that an asteroid was headed in its general direction.