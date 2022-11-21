A new study shows innovative brain-like computing at molecular levels

The researchers discovered a dynamic molecular switch that emulates synaptic behavior, or communication between neurons.

The study was published today, Nov. 21, in the journal Nature Materials.

The research team was led by Damien Thompson, a professor of Molecular Modelling in UL’s Department of Physics and director of SSPC, the UL-hosted Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Pharmaceuticals, along with Christian Nijhuis at the Centre for Molecules and Brain-Inspired Nano Systems in the University of Twente and Enrique del Barco from the University of Central Florida.

Development

The team created a two-nanometer-thick layer of molecules. The size, in comparison, is 50,000 times thinner than a strand of hair, and it has the ability to remember its history as electrons pass through. “Switching probability and the values of the on/off states continually change in the molecular material, which provides a disruptive new alternative to conventional silicon-based digital switches that can only ever be either on or off” said Thompson.

The research team demonstrated the new materials and properties of them by using experimental characterizations and electrical measurements. These dimensions were supported by multi-scale model systems spanning from predictability of the molecular structures to analytical mathematical modeling of the electrical information.