The rapid manipulation of atoms and molecules is a driving force behind the development of new pharmaceuticals and materials.

A new transformation technique called PTEx could reshape the way chemists assemble complex molecules.

PFEx's ability to help rapidly assemble new molecules could have wide-reaching implications, including advancing cancer therapeutics and in the development of new agrochemicals.

The manipulation of atoms and molecules is a driving force behind the development of many new materials, including those that can strengthen buildings and bridges, form new, renewable energy sources, and develop new types of electronics— to name a few.

Now, a technique called Phosphorus-Fluorine Exchange, or PFEx could be reshaping the way chemists assemble complex molecules, offering a precision, reliability, and efficiency that were once unimaginable.

Guided by Professor John Moses, at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL), whose team developed PFEx, Interesting Engineering (IE) dives deep into how this process works and its potential in cancer therapeutics and in wide-ranging applications in materials science.