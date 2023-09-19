A researcher calls to explore deep waters to hunt for UFOs

For decades, unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) have been the subject of high interest and investigation by government agencies, military organizations, and researchers in various countries.

The purpose of detecting UFOs is to comprehend these phenomena better and identify whether they pose any national security threat or are of scientific interest.

Brian Helmuth, a professor specializing in marine and environmental science at Northeastern University, has suggested that the search for UFOs should extend beyond the skies to the elusive underwater environments of the planet.

Earth's vast oceans represent some of our planet's most intriguing and least explored parts.

“If I were investigating an alien planet like Earth, the ocean would definitely be the place to start. Not only does it comprise the vast majority of living space and living organisms on Earth, but it also is comparatively unpopulated by the one species, humans, that seems intent on destroying the planet,” Helmuth said in an official report released by the university. “It would be a great place from which to observe,” he added.