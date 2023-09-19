A researcher calls to explore deep waters to hunt for UFOs

A researcher calls to explore deep waters to hunt for UFOsEarth's oceans are vast, representing some of our planet's most intriguing and least explored parts.Mrigakshi Dixit| Sep 19, 2023 09:21 AM ESTCreated: Sep 19, 2023 09:21 AM ESTinnovationRepresentational image of an UFO hovering above water.MARHARYTA MARKO/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.For decades, unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) have been the subject of high interest and investigation by government agencies, military organizations, and researchers in various countries.The purpose of detecting UFOs is to comprehend these phenomena better and identify whether they pose any national security threat or are of scientific interest. Brian Helmuth, a professor specializing in marine and environmental science at Northeastern University, has suggested that the search for UFOs should extend beyond the skies to the elusive underwater environments of the planet.Earth's vast oceans represent some of our planet's most intriguing and least explored parts."If I were investigating an alien planet like Earth, the ocean would definitely be the place to start. Not only does it comprise the vast majority of living space and living organisms on Earth, but it also is comparatively unpopulated by the one species, humans, that seems intent on destroying the planet," Helmuth said in an official report released by the university. "It would be a great place from which to observe," he added. Alien hunters weigh in Pentagon launches official website for UFO sightings While most UFO sightings are associated with aerial phenomena, there have been reports of unexplained objects splashing into Earth’s oceans.For instance, in 2021, a leaked Navy video surfaced which reportedly showcased a mysterious object disappearing into the water off California. The footage was recorded by Navy aircraft in July 2019.Use of AI and machine learning to advance search efforts Helmuth pointed out that Paula Bontempi, an oceanographer with more than 18 years of expertise, was a part of the recently published UFO report, which a 16-member panel commissioned by NASA produced. This implies that the oceans should not be left out when monitoring instances of UFO sightings.As per the release, NASA has suggested using advanced sensors on its Earth and ocean-monitoring satellite missions, such as Terra and Aqua. The data gathered by these sensors could give information on the atmospheric and other environmental conditions that prevailed at the moments when UAPs were documented.Furthermore, during the press conference, the experts recommended using advanced tools like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and crowd-sourcing of videos to collect data about UFOs better. Leveraging AI and machine learning techniques would also enhance their ability to differentiate between unidentified and documented phenomena.Previously, Interesting Engineering reported that NASA has appointed a new director to lead research on the UAP. "The NASA independent study team found no evidence that UAP has an extraterrestrial origin, but we don't know what these UAP are. That's why I'm announcing that NASA has appointed a NASA director of UAP research," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson during the conference. There has been a lot of interest in examining UFOs of late, but getting clear scientific proof remains challenging. It requires incorporating rigorous methodology and evidence-driven analysis to back the detection of UFOs on our planet. It's worth mentioning that many UFO sightings are mistaken identification situations involving natural or artificial objects or even atmospheric phenomena. To conclude, the Pentagon states: "Unidentified phenomena in all domains, whether in the air, ground, sea or space, pose potential threats to personnel security and operations security, and they require our urgent attention."