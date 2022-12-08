A robot can self-heal in about a minute after detecting damage

The team, led by Rob Shepherd, associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering in Cornell Engineering at Cornell University, wanted to create a robot that could detect damage using optical sensors and a composite material. They combined the sensors and materials to develop the soft self-healing robot.

The study was published yesterday, Dec. 7, in the journal Science Advances.

The robot can identify the damage, and heal from it

Researchers created the soft robot so that it would be able to operate longer, even if damaged. “Our lab is always trying to make robots more enduring and agile, so they operate longer with more capabilities,” Shepherd said. “The thing is, if you make robots operate for a long time, they’re going to accumulate damage. And so how can we allow them to repair or deal with that damage?”

Shepherd and his team noted that the robot must first acknowledge that there is damage, to know that it needs repairing. He used stretchable fiber optic sensors from his Organic Robotics Lab to make the soft robots and other necessary parts. The sensors have been used in a variety of ways, including the design of stretchable ‘skin’.