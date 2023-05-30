A robot workforce could reduce space operation costs 'by 100 times'

The robots might even be coming for astronaut jobs.

Japanese robotics startup Gitai has just raised a new funding round to bolster its mission of developing a space robot workforce.

The Tokyo-based firm raised ¥4 billion ($30 million) to accelerate the development of its remote space robot fleet, which is envisioned to greatly reduce the cost of space operations as well as the risk to human life, a Bloomberg report reveals.

A space robot workforce could dramatically reduce operational costs

SpaceX has dramatically altered the space industry in recent years by greatly reducing the cost of transportation to orbit with its partially reusable workhorse Falcon 9 rocket.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Gitai CEO Sho Nakanose explained how the company envisions the next frontier as a great reduction to the cost and risk of working and operating in space via robotic workforces.