How space debris could derail ESA’s ClearSpace-1 mission

A European space debris cleanup mission run by the European Space Agency (ESA) and Swiss startup ClearSpace has been adversely affected by space debris.

The mission, called ClearSpace-1, is aiming to collect a Vespa payload adapter left in low Earth orbit by a Vega rocket over a decade ago.

However, in a statement yesterday, August 22, ESA announced it was informed by the US Space Force's 18th Space Defense Squadron 12 days earlier that it had identified several pieces of space debris in the region of the upcoming cleanup.

Ironically, the new debris likely came from an impact between the Vespa payload adapter and previously unaccounted-for space debris.