SpaceX's Starship rocket program is the culmination of founder Elon Musk's original plan of sending humans to Mars and making humans an interplanetary species.

And yet, Musk has always championed the launch system, originally called the Interplanetary Transport System, as a versatile spacecraft that could be used as a rapid point-to-point transportation system for Earth — a modified version of Starship has also been contracted by NASA for the Artemis III Moon landings, expected to take place in 2025.

Now, NASA has announced it has selected seven companies via its Collaborations for Commercial Space Capabilities-2 initiative (CCSC-2), an unfunded Space Act Agreement that provides NASA consultation and technical expertise.