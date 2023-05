Chinese startup Galactic Energy is gearing up to launch its reusable Pallas 1 rocket, which it hopes will make it the third company in the world to launch reusable rockets and the first in China.

The company's Falcon 9-like Pallas 1 will be capable of carrying 11,000 lbs (5,000 kilograms) of payload to low Earth orbit, according to Galactic Energy's website.

As a point of reference, SpaceX's workhorse Falcon 9 rocket has the capacity to lift roughly 50,000 lbs to low Earth orbit.

Could Galactic Energy be China's answer to SpaceX?

Galactic Energy was founded in 2018. The private space firm developed its own proprietary Cangqiong kerosene-liquid oxygen engine, which it will use to power Pallas 1.