A to-go lid from a cup holds the secret to creating a safer drone wing

The study was published in the journal Advanced Intelligent Systems.

Researchers at Purdue University and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville found a novel discovery in using metamaterial that uses shapes similar to the domes on the top of plastic to-go lids to adapt to its surroundings. Metamaterials are artificial materials with a structure that has properties not usually found in nature.

Domes on a drone wing may help it to detect information. Jared Pike/Purdue University

Speeding up the response time

Autonomous vehicles like drones (UAV— unmanned aerial vehicles) don’t have ways to filter information, in this case dangerous conditions, and therefore the response time is slowed down. “Drones cannot use their full flight capability because there is just too much data to process from their sensors, which prevents them from flying safely in certain situations,” said Andres Arrieta, a Purdue associate professor of mechanical engineering with a courtesy appointment in aeronautical and astronautical engineering.

Domes can sense the surroundings

The solution to this problem is using dome-covered surfaces that can sense their surroundings better, allowing a drone’s wings to gain only essential sensory information, and to avoid large amounts of superfluous information. A minimum amount of force is needed to invert a dome, filtering out anything else that is unnecessary.

A certain number of domes that either pop up or down at certain parts of the drone’s wings could suggest a dangerous pressure pattern by signaling the drone’s control system. Another example is using the domes to signal dangerous temperatures to the drone.