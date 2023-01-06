Ability Hand – a revolution in bionic technology

In addition, the Ability Hand automatically positions its thumb on the selected object to maintain a strong grip and hold it precisely. The product is water-resistant, and its good grip prevents objects from slipping from its fingers.

CES 2023 witnessed many AI-based products, including the bionic Ability hand. Another product that captured the attention at the event was the Autonomous Dual-arm Humanoid Robot that mimics the movement of human arms.

The Ability Hand is highly durable, and each finger can handle a blunt force impact without breaking. If the fingers or the entire hand does break, the user should send it back to the manufacturing company Psyonic for repairs.

psyonic - ability hand Psyonic

Grip patterns and control

The Ability Hand comes with a 32-grip pattern for enhanced control while holding objects. However, it uses only a few core grip patterns throughout the day. It changes the pattern according to the grip level required to hold an object. The hand has myoelectric sensors, electromechanics, and a control system to use core grips for holding various objects.

The product is compatible with most third-party linear transducers, force-sensitive resistors, EMG control systems, and pattern recognition systems.

Sensory feedback

Only a few bionic hands, including the Ability Hand, come with sensory feedback. The hand has sensors in its fingertips that trigger vibrations in the residual limb. These vibrations tell the user when the hand comes in contact with something and how much pressure it applies to the object. Although the Ability Hand is durable, it can pick and hold delicate objects like a berry or eggshells without crushing them. This is important as anything that allows the user to feel more connected to his bionic hand and helps in control is a welcoming feature.