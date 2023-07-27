Scientists invent accurate AI-powered heat vision for driving at night

Researchers at Purdue University and Los Alamos National Laboratory have joined forces to engineer something they call “heat-assisted detection and ranging,” or HADAR, which consists of a completely new camera imaging system based on AI interpretations of heat signatures. The technology could soon allow vehicles and robots to see at night time.

This is according to a report by PopSci published on Wednesday.

A once muddy, unclear tech

We have all seen movies where agents use thermal imaging to see their surroundings in the dark, but in reality, this technology is far from practical because thermal radiation particles diffuse into their nearby environments. This means that trying to image them becomes a complicated, muddy, and unclear process.