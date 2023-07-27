Scientists invent accurate AI-powered heat vision for driving at night

Scientists invent accurate AI-powered heat vision for driving at nightThe technology can also be used in fog and smoke, aiding firefighters.Loukia Papadopoulos| Jul 27, 2023 08:06 AM ESTCreated: Jul 27, 2023 08:06 AM ESTinnovationDark road at night - AI will help light the wayscyther5/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Researchers at Purdue University and Los Alamos National Laboratory have joined forces to engineer something they call “heat-assisted detection and ranging,” or HADAR, which consists of a completely new camera imaging system based on AI interpretations of heat signatures. The technology could soon allow vehicles and robots to see at night time.This is according to a report by PopSci published on Wednesday. A once muddy, unclear techWe have all seen movies where agents use thermal imaging to see their surroundings in the dark, but in reality, this technology is far from practical because thermal radiation particles diffuse into their nearby environments. This means that trying to image them becomes a complicated, muddy, and unclear process. See Also Related Full-color night vision is almost a reality after a deep learning breakthrough 8 Factors to consider while buying a night vision monocular 7 best night vision monoculars for the quintessential night owl To deal with this issue, the scientists used machine learning algorithms to derive the physical properties of objects and surroundings from information captured by commercial infrared cameras. Powered by artificial intelligence, HADAR is able to sort through optical clutter to effectively detect temperature, material composition, and thermal radiation patterns, even in environments cluttered by visual obstacles such as fog, smoke, and darkness. The end result is incredibly detailed, clear images even in the depth of sheer darkness.“Active modalities like sonar, radar and LiDAR send out signals and detect the reflection to infer the presence/absence of any object and its distance. This gives extra information of the scene in addition to the camera vision, especially when the ambient illumination is poor,” Zubin Jacob, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Purdue and article co-author, told PopSci. “HADAR is fundamentally different, it uses invisible infrared radiation to reconstruct a night-time scene with clarity like daytime.”Seeing in the darkest of places Now, the researchers hope that their new technology could be used to power self-driving vehicles, autonomous robots, and even touchless security screenings in the dark and in other difficult-to-see circumstances. One could imagine robots equipped with HADAR entering burning houses to find survivors despite all the smoke and returning victorious.For the time being, HADAR remains too expensive to be used in everyday applications. However, researchers are working on reducing its price point. This hasn’t stopped them from touting the tech’s many benefits and rejoicing in its efficiency.“To be honest, I am afraid of the dark. Who isn’t?” added Jacob. “It is great to know that thermal photons carry vibrant information in the night similar to daytime. Someday we will have machine perception using HADAR which is so accurate that it does not distinguish between night and day.”HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You A special new tape could make small, efficient nuclear fusion reactors possibleScientists figure out how attraction worksBye-bye bandages? New technology heals wounds using patient's own bloodHarvard scientist 'obsessed' with anti-aging creates a youth cocktailGroundbreaking study reveals older adults can improve brain power, defying cognitive aging declineMeet history's most famous short-sleepersMystery object washed up on Australian beach may have come from spaceHow insect-inspired microphones are revolutionizing our hearingOur understanding of reverse osmosis is wrongGoogle executive warns robots may soon replace humans for sex Job Board