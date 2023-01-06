This bike desk can generate 75 watts of power in one hour of pedaling

Taiwanese electronics giant Acer recently released its own version of the bike desk, called the eKinekt BD 3, at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Acer claims that the eKinekt BD 3 is designed for "sustainable and healthier lifestyles," and it certainly seems to offer a number of benefits for those who use it.

The eKinekt BD 3 turns kinetic energy from cycling into an electrical charge, which can be used to power electronic devices such as laptops and smartphones. According to Acer, one hour of non-stop pedaling at 60 revolutions per minute on the machine can generate 75 watts of power. This means that not only can you get a workout in while you work, but you can also charge your devices at the same time.

Benefits of the eKinekt

In addition to its power-generating capabilities, the eKinekt BD 3 also offers a comfortable and convenient working environment. The desk can be moved closer to the seat in "Working Mode," allowing users to sit more upright and type or participate in video calls more easily. When switched to "Sports Mode," the desk is pushed forward to create more room for a more strenuous workout. The bike also has adjustable resistance levels, allowing users to tailor their workouts to their fitness levels and goals.

The eKinekt BD 3 bike desk has several features that make it convenient and user-friendly. It has two USB Type-A ports and a USB Type-C port so that you can charge multiple devices at once. An LED indicator on the back of the bike lights up when you're pedaling, indicating that the kinetic energy you're creating is being converted into electricity. To help users stay motivated, Acer has created a companion app for the eKinekt BD 3 bike desk. The app displays the number of calories burned and the amount of electricity produced, which can be tracked on a built-in LCD display.