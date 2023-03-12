Trending
ACH160: Airbus delivers the first of its kind Exclusive helicopter

Baba Tamim
| Mar 12, 2023 10:09 AM EST
innovation
The first ACH160 Exclusive helicopter has been delivered by Airbus Corporate Helicopters.

The helicopter is the first ACH160 of any variant to be delivered in Europe, as well as the first ACH160 in Exclusive form to be delivered globally, according to a press statement by Airbus on Thursday. 

"The ACH160 is the most technologically advanced, comfortable, and safest helicopter in the world, and the Exclusive configuration beautifully complements its remarkable performance," said the head of Airbus Corporate Helicopters, Frederic Lemos. 

"We are extremely proud to be able to deliver this superb helicopter and to meet the exacting standards that the knowledgeable customer demands."

The timeless and elegant design of the ACH160 Exclusive offers the highest level of internal customization and bespoke craftsmanship for the most discriminating clientele, claims Airbus. 

A footstep with an electric motor, double-glazed windows, and hinged doors are further features.

The new H160 helicopter's ACH160 luxury model is currently being provided to both private and commercial customers after receiving EASA certification.

It offers 35 percent larger windows than its rivals and 20 percent more capacity per passenger than previous generations of medium twin helicopters, creating the brightest cabin in its class.

Airbus Helicopters' extensive and market-leading family of light and medium models, which includes the ACH125, ACH130, ACH135, ACH145, ACH160, and ACH175 variations, makes up the whole ACH helicopter range.

For all models, a selection of high-end aircraft finishes, including unique designs, are offered.

Meanwhile, Airbus claims its wide-raging helicopter market has doubled in the last two years.

Airbus helicopter market has 'nearly doubled' 

Franklin Mountain Management and Sylvain Oligny have ordered ACH130 models, demonstrating the continued growth in demand for Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH) in North America, said another press release published the same day.

The customers valuing the helicopters lead "to a very active market that has nearly doubled over the past two years," said Romain Trapp, President of Airbus Helicopters, Inc. and Head of the North America Region. 

"Airbus is pleased to be the leading provider of helicopters for this market, with orders placed in 2022 for every helicopter in our ACH range."

The aircraft will have unique Aston Martin-designed external and interior options.

