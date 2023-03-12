ACH160: Airbus delivers the first of its kind Exclusive helicopter

"We are extremely proud to be able to deliver this superb helicopter and to meet the exacting standards that the knowledgeable customer demands."

The timeless and elegant design of the ACH160 Exclusive offers the highest level of internal customization and bespoke craftsmanship for the most discriminating clientele, claims Airbus.

A footstep with an electric motor, double-glazed windows, and hinged doors are further features.

ACH160 Exclusive helicopter

The new H160 helicopter's ACH160 luxury model is currently being provided to both private and commercial customers after receiving EASA certification.

It offers 35 percent larger windows than its rivals and 20 percent more capacity per passenger than previous generations of medium twin helicopters, creating the brightest cabin in its class.

Airbus Helicopters' extensive and market-leading family of light and medium models, which includes the ACH125, ACH130, ACH135, ACH145, ACH160, and ACH175 variations, makes up the whole ACH helicopter range.

For all models, a selection of high-end aircraft finishes, including unique designs, are offered.

Meanwhile, Airbus claims its wide-raging helicopter market has doubled in the last two years.