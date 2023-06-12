Chinese researchers turn to $1 adhesive to counter billion-dollar laser weapon from the US

Researchers at the Beijing Institute of Technology are experimenting with boron phenolic resin or BPR, a commonly used material in hot and high-stress environments to counter billion-dollar laser weapons being developed by the US. China is the world's largest manufacturer of the BPR. It only costs the country seven yuan (US$1) to produce 2.2 pounds (one kg) of the material, The South China Morning Post reported.

The US has been working on laser weapons as the next leap in its military technology thanks to its capability of being deployed on land, in water, and in the air. Interesting Engineering has previously reported multiple success stories of laser weapons in deployment, achieving results similar to those of conventional missiles.