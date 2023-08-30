Aditya-L1: India’s maiden Sun mission to lift off Sept 2

As nations across the world expand their exploratory missions into outer space, India is taking a crucial leap forward by setting its sights on our solar system's most vital celestial body: the Sun. Slated for launch on September 2nd, India's first-ever solar mission, Aditya-L1, has arrived at its launch pad at the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR in Sriharikota, off the eastern coast of India.

The announcement

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the nation's vanguard in space exploration, officially announced the upcoming mission via Twitter on August 28. This followed their release of the spacecraft's first images on August 13.