Adobe brings generative AI to Photoshop

After Adobe started accepting AI-generated stock images on its platform last year and recently released an in-house AI art generator ‘Firefly,’ it was only natural that the software company would club its world-leading product Photoshop with artificial intelligence.

The company announced Tuesday that the latest version of the Photoshop (beta) app would have Generative Fill, which enables users to create content with a text prompt and edit it with Photoshop tools. It’s similar to OpenAI’s DALL-E 2.

Dream bigger with us. ✨ Introducing Generative Fill in the @Photoshop (beta) app - a new magical way to create extraordinary imagery from a simple text prompt, powered by #AdobeFirefly. Learn more: https://t.co/9AuYivfduj pic.twitter.com/tq21V4Szpe — Adobe (@Adobe) May 23, 2023

For example, if the user wants to add a balloon to an image, then they would have to select the area of the image they want to modify. A contextual taskbar would appear near the selected area where the user would have the option to give a textual prompt like ‘add a yellow balloon.’ And voila! A yellow balloon shall appear.