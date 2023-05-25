Adobe brings generative AI to Photoshop

ENGINEERING JOBS
This comes two months after Adobe released Firefly, a "family of creative AI models" that can be used to make images.
After Adobe started accepting AI-generated stock images on its platform last year and recently released an in-house AI art generator ‘Firefly,’ it was only natural that the software company would club its world-leading product Photoshop with artificial intelligence.

The company announced Tuesday that the latest version of the Photoshop (beta) app would have Generative Fill, which enables users to create content with a text prompt and edit it with Photoshop tools. It’s similar to OpenAI’s DALL-E 2.

For example, if the user wants to add a balloon to an image, then they would have to select the area of the image they want to modify. A contextual taskbar would appear near the selected area where the user would have the option to give a textual prompt like ‘add a yellow balloon.’ And voila! A yellow balloon shall appear.

Powered by Adobe Firefly

Firefly is a "family of creative AI models" that can be used to make images, as Interesting Engineering had reported earlier.

“Generative Fill is integrated into every selection tool in Photoshop and produces an entirely new 'Generative Layer' so you can work non-destructively, while you explore the unlimited possibilities this new technology delivers. We believe generative AI is an incredibly powerful tool for Photoshop’s creative customers, and we are thrilled to start to infuse this transformative capability throughout the product beginning today. The first step is a complete reimagination of selections and layers. We can’t wait to see how you use it,” explained the company statement.

Calling Generative Fill the "world’s first co-pilot in creative and design workflows," Adobe is set to bring AI capabilities to Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, Experience Cloud, and Adobe Express soon. Generative Fill is currently available for Photoshop in beta but will be released to the public later in the year.

In a press release, Ashley Still, senior vice president, Digital Media at Adobe, said, “By integrating Firefly directly into workflows as a creative co-pilot, Adobe is accelerating ideation, exploration and production for all of our customers. Generative Fill combines the speed and ease of generative AI with the power and precision of Photoshop, empowering customers to bring their visions to life at the speed of their imaginations.”

The company also announced that in addition to Generative Fill, Adobe had updated Photoshop with new capabilities like New Adjustment Presets, Contextual Task Bar, Remove Tool, and Enhanced Gradients for complex edits and the creation of unique designs.

