Adobe releases AI art generator Firefly to take on Midjourney and DALL-E

“We’re not afraid of change, and we’re embracing this change,” says Alexandru Costin, VP of generative AI and Sensei at Adobe. “We’re bringing these capabilities right into [our] products, so [customers] don’t need to know if it’s generative or not.”

Unlike other generative AI tools that require users to enter specific keywords to get good results, Firefly is designed to give consistent results by using drop-down menus and buttons to determine the overall look and feel of the generated image.

This method makes Firefly easier to use because users can change the style of an image without having to recreate it. Firefly can also make text effects, combining generative AI with other art and design.

Adobe plans to pay artists who contribute training data, and it has designed Firefly to generate diverse images of people of different ages, genders, and ethnicities to avoid bias issues. To date, Adobe has trained Firefly on hundreds of millions of Adobe Stock images, openly licensed content, and public domain content to avoid copyright problems.

Firefly’s first two tools will be available in a public beta. Adobe plans to integrate generative tools into its various apps and services, such as AI-generated outpainting in Photoshop, vector variations in Illustrator, and image restyling in Premiere.