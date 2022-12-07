Adobe has updated its guidelines for accepting AI-generated art

“Our generative AI policy prohibits submissions based on third-party content — including text prompts referring to people, places, property, or an artist’s style — without proper authorization,” Sarah Casillas, the senior director of content for Adobe Stock, said in a statement.

The new policy

All AI-generated artwork has to be uploaded and submitted as illustrations. The updated policy cautions users to not submit multiple versions of pictures based on the same prompt. It also warns creators not to describe AI generated content as depicting real people or places.

The content has to be titled and tagged with the keywords generative AI, to make sure there is no confusion in considering the work as AI-generated, even if it looks like a photograph.

A sample Adobe image submitted as Generative AI. Adobe Stock/Adobe.com

Adobe is attempting to find a balance between incorporating new AI-generated art to include on its website as content, while also trying to avoid infringement or copyright issues. “When generative-AI is used and labeled properly to create useful and beautiful content — so that customers are clear about the provenance of the assets they are choosing – we believe it deserves a place in our Stock collection,” said Casillas.

Some companies have steered away from accepting AI-generated art, while others have openly embraced it. For example, earlier this year, Shutterstock collaborated with OpenAI, the creators of DALL-E 2 and ChatGPT, to start selling AI-generated art. Adobe acknowledges the concerns of using AI-generated art, but also wants to assist in leading the way in content creation that will come from using artificial intelligence incorporated into art.