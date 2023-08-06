Adopting robots will cause a business’s profits to decline at first

Adopting robots will cause a business’s profits to decline at firstIt turns out robots have a 'U-shaped' effect on profits.Loukia Papadopoulos| Aug 06, 2023 10:14 AM ESTCreated: Aug 06, 2023 10:14 AM ESTinnovationRepresentational image of a robot working.style-photography/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Researchers from the University of Cambridge have found that investment in robots can cause a firm's profits to first decline before rising again, resulting in a so-called 'U-shaped' effect on profits.This is according to a report by TechXplore published on Thursday.The study was based on industry data from the UK and 24 other European countries between 1995 and 2017. The research found that low levels of adoptions coincided with negative profit margins however higher levels led to successful profits."If you look at how the introduction of computers affected productivity, you actually see a slowdown in productivity growth in the 1970s and early 1980s, before productivity starts to rise again, which it did until the financial crisis of 2008," told TechXplore co-author Professor Chander Velu from Cambridge's Institute for Manufacturing. See Also Related Humanoid robots could generate $154 billion in revenue over next 15 years, Goldman Sachs reports More Robots Lead to Hiring More People, Study Shows A peek into the future - bridging the labor force shortage with affordable robotics solutions An opposite effect"It's interesting that a tool meant to increase productivity had the opposite effect, at least at first. We wanted to know whether there is a similar pattern with robotics.""We wanted to know whether companies were using robots to improve processes within the firm, rather than improve the whole business model," said co-author Dr. Philip Chen. "Profit margin can be a useful way to analyze this."For their work, the scientists analyzed entire sectors, primarily in manufacturing where robots are most commonly used."Intuitively, we thought that more robotic technologies would lead to higher profit margins, but the fact that we see this U-shaped curve instead was surprising," said Chen."Initially, firms are adopting robots to create a competitive advantage by lowering costs," said Velu. "But process innovation is cheap to copy, and competitors will also adopt robots if it helps them make their products more cheaply. This then starts to squeeze margins and reduce profit margin."A series of interviews with an American medical equipment manufacturer was also employed as part of the study’s process.Not an easy process"We found that it's not easy to adopt robotics into a business—it costs a lot of money to streamline and automate processes," said Chen."When you start bringing more and more robots into your process, eventually you reach a point where your whole process needs to be redesigned from the bottom up," said Velu. "It's important that companies develop new processes at the same time as they're incorporating robots, otherwise they will reach this same pinch point."Ultimately, to drive successful profit margins after robotic adoption, the researchers recommend that robots be fully integrated into the business model to unleash their full power.. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Manganese ocean ‘potatos’ are highly radioactiveThe Matrix or the Holodeck: What will the future of gaming look like?Recycling's hidden microplastic menaceGalactic bubbles reveal new clues about the formation of the Milky WayScientists look with suspicion as another study claims room-temperature superconductorSpaceX's Falcon 9 may have punched a hole in the ionosphere7,000 year-old DNA proves European Neolithics had only one partner at a time310-million-year-old fossil of ancient spider species found in Germany7 compelling reasons to invest in a portable air conditionerIt turns out some people are genetically able to cope with less sleep Job Board