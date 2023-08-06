Adopting robots will cause a business’s profits to decline at first

Researchers from the University of Cambridge have found that investment in robots can cause a firm's profits to first decline before rising again, resulting in a so-called 'U-shaped' effect on profits.

This is according to a report by TechXplore published on Thursday.

The study was based on industry data from the UK and 24 other European countries between 1995 and 2017. The research found that low levels of adoptions coincided with negative profit margins however higher levels led to successful profits.

"If you look at how the introduction of computers affected productivity, you actually see a slowdown in productivity growth in the 1970s and early 1980s, before productivity starts to rise again, which it did until the financial crisis of 2008," told TechXplore co-author Professor Chander Velu from Cambridge's Institute for Manufacturing.