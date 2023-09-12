Adorable aging Aibo robot dogs will now get a new life

Sony, the maker of the Aibo robot dogs, has introduced a new program that will allow owners to donate their aging machines to charitable organizations, giving them a new life and perhaps a forever home.

This is according to a Japanese press release by the firm.

"Aibo Foster Parent"

The program is called the “Aibo Foster Parent” and it covers the newer 2019 ERS-1000 units. The service is not entirely free, however, as Sony noted that a small fee will be charged for maintenance.

In addition, not all Aibos will receive new lives. Some, especially those in the worst conditions, will be recycled for parts, marking a sad ending to an adorable robot.