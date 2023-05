Scientists have discovered evidence of the advanced cognitive abilities of Neanderthals, proving that they were not just primitive beings. A study conducted recently by researchers at the Eberhard Karls University of Tübingen in Germany sheds light on the complex technique Neanderthals used to create birch tar, a sticky glue that they used to connect stone to bone and wood in tools and weapons.

The study, titled "Production method of the Königsaue birch tar documents cumulative culture in Neanderthals," published in Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences, compared different techniques of creating birch tar to the chemical remnants found on ancient Neanderthal tools. The findings challenge the notion that modern humans were the first to develop complex manufacturing processes.