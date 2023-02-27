10,000 USD chips from NVIDIA aim to power the AI revolution

"AI is at an inflection point, setting up for broad adoption reaching into every industry. From startups to major enterprises, we are seeing accelerated interest in the versatility and capabilities of generative AI," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, in a press release.

On the back of renewed demand for its AI chips, the firm recently announced revenue for the fourth quarter ended January 29, 2023, of $6.05 billion, up 2 percent from the previous quarter.

A powerful solution for AI-tasks

NVIDIA claims that its $10,000 A100 provides up to 20X higher performance than the prior generation and can be partitioned into seven GPU instances to dynamically adjust to shifting demands.

The advanced variants are available in 40GB and 80GB memory versions. The firm claims that A100 80GB "debuts the world’s fastest memory bandwidth at over 2 terabytes per second (TB/s) to run the largest models and datasets."

According to the firm, its range of computing solutions ensures "rapid deployment, management, and scaling of AI workloads in the modern hybrid cloud."

NVIDIA's partnerships with cloud service providers

The firm is partnering with leading cloud service providers to offer AI-as-a-service that provides enterprises access to NVIDIA’s world-leading AI platform. "Customers will be able to engage each layer of NVIDIA AI – the AI supercomputer, acceleration libraries software, or pre-trained generative AI models – as a cloud service," said the firm in a blog post.