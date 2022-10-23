Defense companies have developed advanced gun turret to counter drone swarms

“Designed to protect platforms from low-level air threats, including drones, RAPIDFire is one of the only air defence systems that can autonomously and automatically acquire, identify and destroy a threat using target designation data provided by a combat management system,” said the press release.

“With a ready rack of 140 rounds of ammunition, corresponding to about 30 interceptions, the system offers effective firepower against drones and swarms of drones, avoiding attrition of surface-to-air missiles in the event of a saturation attack.”

A gun turret is a self-contained structure, capable of rotation, in which weapons are mounted, especially in tanks and warships.

Nexter Systems is a French government-owned weapons manufacturer, based in Roanne, Loire.

While Thales Defense & Security, Inc., a subsidiary of the Thales Group, is a leading manufacturer of tactical communications equipment, the AN/PRC-148 MBITR and JEM are currently fielded with the US Army and NATO forces worldwide.

Advanced RAPIDFire turret

RAPIDFire autonomous gun turret. Nexter

Because of the coupling between the fire control system and the turret, and ultimately through the use of Anti Aerial Airburst (A3B) munitions, APIDFire is extremely accurate and “can defeat threats with no risk of collateral damage,” claims the company.

The technological “powerhouse” with Compact, modern architecture accommodates the 40 mm CTA gun, ammunition, and sighting system to autonomously ensure high interception accuracy while retaining a non-penetrating turret design.

Its 40 mm CTA gun is compatible with the full range of CTAI 40 mm telescoped munitions, including the future Anti Aerial Airburst (A3B) round against airborne targets.