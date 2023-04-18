Forty years in the making: Advanced MRI scan reveals brain images 64 million times sharper

After four long decades of persistence, scientists have improved the resolution of the humble magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan.

Using the advanced MRI version, they created the most detailed image of a mouse brain, revealing microscopic details of the biological structure.

The breakthrough development of sharper MRI coincides with the 50th anniversary of the first MRI. Pal Laterbur, an American chemist, revealed the first magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technique about 50 years ago.

The current work is led by Duke Institute's Center for In Vivo Microscopy along with researchers from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Pittsburgh, and Indiana University.

The 40 years in making of sharper MRI

MRI is a well-known medical imaging technology used for disease detection, diagnosis, and treatment monitoring. Doctors and scientists can scan and image almost any part of the body, including the brain and joints, using this technology.

The new landmark advancement of high-level resolution will allow experts to see and examine biological structures in microscopic detail, which could be especially useful to advance research on brain disorders.

“It is something that is truly enabling. We can start looking at neurodegenerative diseases in an entirely different way,” said G. Allan Johnson, the lead author of the new paper from the Duke Institute, in a statement.