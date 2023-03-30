Advanced precision-guided munition with twice the range tested by the US

According to BAE Systems, the munition offers twice the range of existing cannon-launched precision-guided munitions (well over 68 miles or 110 kilometers). The details of the project are still scant, but it is known to have a sealed design that is likely to strip away to make way for a more aerodynamic projectile. Fins and wings for flight and a motor for propulsion are also expected, in addition to an avionics package for guidance.

A result of years of research for the U.S. Army

In the last few years, various contracts with the U.S. Army have enabled BAE System to design, develop and test an advanced long-range precision fires munition that provides range and firepower to U.S. Army brigade and division artillery units. Last year, the predecessor of the XM1155-SC concept, BAE Systems’ Extended Range Hypervelocity Projectile (HVP-ER), successfully destroyed a target at a range of more than 110 kilometers. The firm has already completed more than 100 PGM tests.

Infographic regarding the project BAE Systems

The current tests have confirmed that the technology can "defeat long-range targets." The team will advance to follow-on testing to "double the range of existing guided projectile and with sensors to find fixed and moving targets of interest,” said Brent Butcher, vice president and general manager of Weapon Systems at BAE Systems, in a media release.

According to the team, the concept offers more range, advanced guidance, lethality, and survivability. The project goes a long way in fulfilling the Army’s modernization goals for a long-range precision fire munitions solution.