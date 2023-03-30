Advanced precision-guided munition with twice the range tested by the US
Enhancing the United States' weapons arsenal, the latest iteration of precision-guided munition (PGM) was successfully tested by BAE Systems in partnership with the U.S. Army. The advanced weapon, 'Sub-Caliber Artillery Long-Range Projectile with Enhanced Lethality,' is designed to hit fixed and moving targets in contested environments.
The munition was tested at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, from a 155 mm XM907E2 58 caliber cannon. It impacted a fixed target beyond ranges previously demonstrated by other precision-guided projectiles fired from the same type of cannon. The development is a part of the U.S. Army’s XM1155 science and technology program.
According to BAE Systems, the munition offers twice the range of existing cannon-launched precision-guided munitions (well over 68 miles or 110 kilometers). The details of the project are still scant, but it is known to have a sealed design that is likely to strip away to make way for a more aerodynamic projectile. Fins and wings for flight and a motor for propulsion are also expected, in addition to an avionics package for guidance.
A result of years of research for the U.S. Army
In the last few years, various contracts with the U.S. Army have enabled BAE System to design, develop and test an advanced long-range precision fires munition that provides range and firepower to U.S. Army brigade and division artillery units. Last year, the predecessor of the XM1155-SC concept, BAE Systems’ Extended Range Hypervelocity Projectile (HVP-ER), successfully destroyed a target at a range of more than 110 kilometers. The firm has already completed more than 100 PGM tests.
The current tests have confirmed that the technology can "defeat long-range targets." The team will advance to follow-on testing to "double the range of existing guided projectile and with sensors to find fixed and moving targets of interest,” said Brent Butcher, vice president and general manager of Weapon Systems at BAE Systems, in a media release.
According to the team, the concept offers more range, advanced guidance, lethality, and survivability. The project goes a long way in fulfilling the Army’s modernization goals for a long-range precision fire munitions solution.
“We are confident that the projectile is on track to provide the Army the best munitions solution for cannon artillery with a leap ahead capability that will bring a highly lethal, maneuverable projectile to soldiers on the battlefield," said Brent.
Nato's response to the Ukraine-Russia war to open up demand
The development comes as Nato scrambles to send reinforcements to Ukraine, and a surge in weapons sales is being witnessed across the western world.
According to New Atlas, the U.S. stockpile regarding 155mm artillery shells is fast depleting, and the U.S. Department of Defense proposes a plan to increase production of these munitions by six times in the next five years.