Aeralis sets new standard with transonic modular jet

UK-based aerospace company Aeralis has unveiled its groundbreaking modular light jet, set to redefine military aviation capabilities.

The company introduced its innovative aircraft, including the Advanced Jet Trainer, at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) event.

Aeralis's vision is to provide maximum flexibility to customers while significantly reducing maintenance costs, and their modular approach is central to achieving this goal.

“I am incredibly proud of the work the Aeralis team has done to develop this cutting-edge design which represents a significant offering in the military light jet market. The modular design provides the Aeralis jet with maximum flexibility whilst including a first-of-a-kind design to enhance aircraft performance. I look forward to quickly progressing the aircraft to its next stage,” said Tristan Crawford, founder and CEO of Aeralis.