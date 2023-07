On October 27, 1991, Mark Drela pedaled a watercraft built by the Decavitator team at MIT at 18.5 knots (21.28 miles an hour), setting a record. More than three decades later, Stéphane Rousson has set himself a target to beat it with his two propeller-powered watercraft, New Atlas reported.

A veteran of the French Navy, Rousson has marked his place in history for his human-powered endeavors to fly and dive underwater. Astronaut Jean-François Clervoy coined the new word "Astroceanaut" to encompass Rousson's achievements that are nothing like a regular pilot and much more than a regular athlete.

Human-powered flight is a tough one to master, requires countless hours of engineering, and is severely limited by the output of two legs that are no more than 150 watts. That's about the output of some of the basic drone motors you buy off the shelf today. Getting a vehicle airborne with such little power is indeed an achievement, and Rousson has done this time and again.