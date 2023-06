Aerojet Rocketdyne has announced that it will team up with Lockheed Martin for the engine for the Long Range Maneuverable Fires (LRMF) missile. Being developed under contract for the U.S. Army, the LRMF will be a precision fires missile that will launch from existing U.S. Army launchers, like HIMARS. These missiles will be designed to engage targets at ranges significantly exceeding the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) baseline.

"This new surface-to-surface weapon system will deliver enhanced capabilities to attack, neutralize, suppress, and destroy targets using missile-delivered indirect fires out to 499+ kilometers. PrSM provides the Joint Force Commander increased range, lethality, survivability, and missile load out. These enhanced capabilities are critical to the successful execution of Fires in support of Multi-Domain Operations," explains Lockheed Martin.