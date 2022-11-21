Aeromine’s cutting edge motionless wind turbine needs no blade

We asked Dr. Carsten Westergaard, founder and the CTO of Aeromine, what we were wondering about the turbines. Here are the answers.

Motionless turbines located in the rooftop. Courtesy of Aeromine

The following conversation has been lightly edited for clarity and flow.

IE: How did your team first come up with this idea?

Dr. Carsten Westergaard: "We invented Aeromine during his tenure as a Professor of Practice based on his lifelong work with utility-scale wind turbines. The original patent was developed at Texas Tech University. Additional, information about the inspiration can be found in the patent text."

"A deeper understanding of Aeromine’s fundamental principles was developed in the following years in a partnership between Westergaard, Texas Tech, and Sandia National Laboratories in New Mexico, performing wind tunnel tests, computer models as well as field tests. Most of this work was with model generation 2, following generation number 1, which was very poorly performing. Numerous scientific publications describe this work. The present version of Aeromine is generation 7, which has been conceptually optimized for manufacturing as well as building integration."

IE: Can you explain to me, step by step, how exactly these generate electricity? They look a bit like the Dyson bladeless fans. Is it a similar concept?

"Unlike any type of wind turbine, Aeromine has two separate flow streams. This is maybe the only similarity with a Dyson-style fan because the physics is very different. The external airfoils facing the wind produce a low-pressure potential. The low-pressure potential drives an internal flow stream from a separate inlet through an internal propeller that extracts energy and then ejects the residual fluid into the free stream."

"Increasing or decreasing the internal flow rate only affects the external flow stream in a marginal way. In some Aeromine designs, the ejection of the internal flow stream can result in positive stimulation of the external flow and increase the performance. This is the opposite of an ordinary wind turbine or a diffusor argument wind turbine. The internal propeller is not really a wind turbine, it is a fan operating in reverse, or in the abstract of water flows, it is a Kaplan turbine in a hydro dam, driven by the differential pressure and the flow rate originating in the differential pressure."