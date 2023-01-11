Aerospace engineer-turned-entrepreneur creates SAR satellites that see through 'cloudy' Ukrainian skies

Included on the panel of investors and startups was Payam Banazadeh, an aerospace engineer by training who has worked at NASA. Deciding to get into the business side of things, he is now the founder and CEO of Capella Space- a company that commercially supplies high-quality data from Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR).

Radar technology works like bats at night

"Capella Space is an Earth observation company. We are operating a constellation of satellites in space that bring unique imaging called synthetic aperture radar or, for short, SAR," explained Banazadeh.

"We design and manufacture our satellites, pretty much all in-house. We then give it to the rocket companies like SpaceX and Rocket Lab to launch it for us."

He added that Capella Space gives its clients access to their SAR satellites, enabling them to keep an eye on any location on the planet they desire.

"The unique thing about our centers is that we can see practically at any time, with no limitation," he said. "We can do imaging daytime, we can do imaging nighttime, we can do imaging through the clouds when it's stormy through the fog through the haze," he said.