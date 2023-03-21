Agility Robotics' next-gen 'Digits' robot has head, hands, LED eyes

The new version of the ‘Digits’ robot can “carry more, reach higher, charge faster, last longer and convey intent” better than the earlier model. Additionally, the robot can more effectively manipulate its surroundings, its perception is keener, and it better interacts with humans.

The machine weighs around 140 lbs, has a height of 5 '9, and includes newly designed “end effectors” (hands), which help the robot reach low or high spaces and place or pick up objects lying around in shipping warehouses.

“Warehouse work includes many process-automated, repetitive tasks that all too often lead to injury and high turnover, leaving costly gaps in the workforce that snarl supply chains,” explains the company in a press release.

“While automation can help fill those gaps, existing automation solutions are typically single purpose, meaning companies have to onboard and maintain dozens of different solutions for different tasks, or they require expensive customization to the workspace.” The aim is to build a humanoid robot that can best replicate tasks generally assigned to humans.

A multi-purpose robot

Being a multi-purpose machine, it can execute numerous tasks and has the ability to adapt to various workflows; a team of ‘Digits’ robots would be able to switch between tasks depending on the present requirements of the warehouse and seasonal shifts. Since it is also a human-centric robot, it resembles a human body. It has been manufactured to work in spaces designed for human individuals, which makes it easy to deploy them into pre-existing warehouse functions and as-built infrastructure without expensive retrofitting.