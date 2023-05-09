Alphabet to unveil AI advancements at its Google I/O event, Bard could get bigger

Alphabet Inc. will unveil a slew of artificial intelligence (AI) product updates at the Google I/O conference scheduled to begin on May 10. Although the company can barely afford to not speak about AI at this year's conference, it is also under pressure to show leadership in the field, lest cede control to the OpenAI-Microsoft partnership.

After the roaring success of ChatGPT, Microsoft strengthened its partnership with OpenAI with a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar investment and has been working aggressively to incorporate AI into its suite of products.

On the other hand, Alphabet is seen as a laggard, with its Bard AI facing a few hiccups at launch and its rollout being extremely slow. This might shift as the company looks to unveil many updates at its upcoming event.