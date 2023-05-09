Alphabet to unveil AI advancements at its Google I/O event, Bard could get bigger

Alphabet to unveil AI advancements at its Google I/O event, Bard could get biggerAlong with Pixel Fold, Google will also unveil a new general-use large language model.Ameya Paleja| May 09, 2023 10:03 AM ESTCreated: May 09, 2023 10:03 AM ESTinnovationGoogle office in London UKAlena Kravchenko/iStock Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Alphabet Inc. will unveil a slew of artificial intelligence (AI) product updates at the Google I/O conference scheduled to begin on May 10. Although the company can barely afford to not speak about AI at this year's conference, it is also under pressure to show leadership in the field, lest cede control to the OpenAI-Microsoft partnership. After the roaring success of ChatGPT, Microsoft strengthened its partnership with OpenAI with a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar investment and has been working aggressively to incorporate AI into its suite of products. On the other hand, Alphabet is seen as a laggard, with its Bard AI facing a few hiccups at launch and its rollout being extremely slow. This might shift as the company looks to unveil many updates at its upcoming event. See Also What to expect at Google I/O? According to CNBC, Alphabet is expected to focus on AI and how its products "help people reach their full potential." According to the documents seen by the media company, Google will demonstrate "generative experiences" to Bard and Search operations using AI. This will likely include using Bard to demonstrate its utility in coding, math, and logic, showing that the AI is at par with its OpenAI counterpart. However, the CNBC report said that Google would also showcase the AI's expertise in following prompts in Korean and Japanese. Google plans to unveil a slew of updates to its AIhirun/iStock The expertise in multiple languages comes from its general-use large language model, PaLM, an improved iteration that will be unveiled at the event. PaLM2 supports more than 100 languages. Most Popular In March this year, the company also launched an experimental tool, a much more powerful version of Bard. Internally, Google has been working on a "multi-modal Bard" which uses a larger data set and also tested versions dubbed "Big Bard" and "Giant Bard". Much like Microsoft, Google is also expected to improve user experiences after incorporating AI into its products like Sheets, Slides, and Meet, which it began rolling out to limited sets of users starting March this year. Google is also expected to update users on image recognition in Google Lens and allow users to search using camera and voice. For those, who are overburdened by the news of AI, the company also has a foldable phone unveiling planned at the event, which we have previously reported. HomeInnovationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You The world’s first electrical wooden transistor has finally been inventedPropulsion technology: The rise of the commercialization of spaceHalloween party: 3 boo-zy cocktail recipes to channel your inner engineerChina simulates algorithm to evade US's sophisticated hypersonic missile defense systemThe US DOD has invented a wearable that quickly identifies infectionsGhanaian prodigy's $3,000 DIY car made mainly out of scrap metal partsSperm-injecting robot achieves a baby-making breakthrough, 2 girls bornPhone-charging clothes material could go on sale in 'a few years' – The BlueprintRussia confirms rare nuclear supplies shipment to China, US alarmedSocial media isn't the main force driving most partisan news consumption More Stories innovationCan AI rescue lab rats and guinea pigs? How new technologies could solve a major ethical issueBaba Tamim| 10/14/2022innovationThe engineer who built an airplane in his backyard is flying around Europe with his familyDeena Theresa| 9/2/2022diy75+ essential AutoCAD shortcuts and commands for the speedy engineerChristopher McFadden| 10/18/2022