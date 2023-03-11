AI may be fueling ageism and inequality in aged care homes, finds study

AI technology, ranging from robots to voice assistants, promoted in aged care can exacerbate ageist views due to the choices of carers on how best to use technology for older people in these settings.

“AI can perpetuate ageism and exacerbate existing social inequalities,” lead author Dr. Barbara Barbosa Neves said.

“When implementing AI technologies in aged care, we must consider them as part of a suite of care services and not as isolated solutions.”

Additional work is required to better assess how older people are viewed in the design and implementation of AI technologies in order to ensure the technology can assist rather than harm the sector.

Reassessing long-held beliefs

The findings indicate there are long-standing views about older people as dependent, incompetent, and disinterested in technology, rather than engaged and that ageism can therefore be generated by design.

Both AI developers and aged care staff have been found to assume a lack of interest and/or capacity of older people to use the technology, ignoring the need to be accessible and non-discriminatory.

The study further revealed that AI, if handled with care, could be used to solve aged care issues. However, aged care staff and advocates did bring up concerns of replacing humans with robots and questions as to who is responsible for machinery failures.

There is also currently a great need to change stereotypes about aged care residents and the attitudes of staff. In addition, AI developers need to consider technologies that are designed for, and inclusive of, older people.