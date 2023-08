The sales of electronic devices and electric vehicles have surged in recent years, leading to a greater demand for more efficient batteries.

However, the development of new batteries to meet these requirements has been slow.

Combining artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic automation could solve this problem and significantly speed up development.

In a world with an ever-increasing demand for electrically-powered devices, portable power supplies have become essential. From electric vehicles to Internet of Things devices, it could be argued that the modern world could function without batteries.

But, sadly, energy densities, charging times, and lifespans of the most common batteries are limited. To this end, many researchers are working hard to find the "Holy Grail" of battery technology — a cheap, long-lasting, sustainable, and power-dense solution. This is no easy feat, but some hope that employing robots and artificial intelligence could supercharge, to borrow a phrase, the entire process.

But first, let's see why developing new batteries is so challenging.