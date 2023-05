It is 2023. Self-driving cars are a reality, and so are 3D printing and artificial intelligence (AI). Man, however, is yet to provide the entire world access to clean water.

With AI-driven solutions becoming increasingly prevalent in various domains, it is natural that the idea has been floated to solve the water crisis humanity faces.

A team of researchers at the Centre for the Study of Existential Risk (CSER), an interdisciplinary Research Centre within the University of Cambridge, takes a cautionary note and analyzes this opportunity for potential problems.

While engineering developments have produced results and solved numerous problems, it can’t be denied that these have occasionally resulted in ‘progress traps’. Events such as Ancient Rome’s lead plumbing, initially heralded as a wonder, connecting its population with clean water and clearing wastewater away, were later found to have contaminated harbor water with lead, poisoning aquatic life.