Open-source AI massive threat to Google and OpenAI, leaked document reveals

OpenAI and Google might be fighting to come up on top when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI) technology but neither company is poised to win it, according to a leaked internal document written by a senior Google engineer. The document has been circulating in Silicon Valley for a few months and was recently published by consulting firm Semi-Analysis.

OpenAI shot to fame last year when its conversational AI chatbot ChatGPT made global headlines. Search engine giant Google which has been working in the AI domain for over a decade now and was presumed to be the leader, was caught scrambling to reassert its dominance. Since then, an AI arms race has begun, which each player is looking to dominate.