Trending
Respiratory syncytial virus vaccine
Mystery of Champagne bubbles
Gigantic ice deserts
James Webb Telescope
Europe to build Starlink alternative
Chinese military blimp

Open-source AI massive threat to Google and OpenAI, leaked document reveals

Both firms are using large models which aren't suitable for the long run says a senior engineer
Ameya Paleja
| May 05, 2023 07:56 AM EST
Created: May 05, 2023 07:56 AM EST
innovation
Google building in Seattle, USA.
Google building in Seattle, USA.

400tmax/iStock  

OpenAI and Google might be fighting to come up on top when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI) technology but neither company is poised to win it, according to a leaked internal document written by a senior Google engineer. The document has been circulating in Silicon Valley for a few months and was recently published by consulting firm Semi-Analysis.

OpenAI shot to fame last year when its conversational AI chatbot ChatGPT made global headlines. Search engine giant Google which has been working in the AI domain for over a decade now and was presumed to be the leader, was caught scrambling to reassert its dominance. Since then, an AI arms race has begun, which each player is looking to dominate.

Google engineer Luke Sernau, however, does not believe either of the companies will ultimately come on top if they continue to proceed ahead down this road. Sernau published a document internally in April, which has been widely circulated privately until it was made public with permission by the consulting firm.

Who will win the AI arms race?

According to Sernau, Google has been looking over its shoulder to see what OpenAI's next move will be, and while these firms have been squabbling, it is open-source AI that is surging ahead. The Google engineer cited large language models running on a smartphone and personal AI that can be finetuned on a laptop in one evening as examples of how technology had evolved.

Most Popular
Open-source AI massive threat to Google and OpenAI, leaked document reveals
Newer AI models can be finetuned on a laptop

hirun/istock 

Sernau wrote that AI models developed by private organizations still held the edge but would not be able to do so for long. Open-source models were close to achieving the same results at $100 as corporations that were spending billions of dollars. If new iterations were coming up in months at corporations, open-source tech was doing the same in weeks.

Sernau zoomed in on giant models used by Google and OpenAI as the main reason why their progress was being slowed down, in sharp contrast. The open-source community had come across LLaMa from Meta, which was much smaller and easier to work with.

The engineer stressed the need for Google to also shift to smaller models and learn from the open-source community since they were more nimble and could be quickly iterated upon.

In the end, if better AI models would become available for free, clients would not turn to the likes of Google or OpenAI and pay money to use their inferior models.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/26/image/jpeg/M5xplrFDY26AV1LgwC8VvvkP6mDTQPP9P0v34rpN.jpg
Scientists discover killer protein which causes pancreatic cancer
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/30/image/jpeg/VzYjAL3kyQLweG6rxuMkg40MTstQBMG1wtoxYVCZ.jpg
The world’s first electrical wooden transistor has finally been invented
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/25/image/jpeg/oHHKvhyFiktQnK7J5op5QL85nJCnYJo9D99ejjNK.jpg
Man makes headlines after winning the lottery with ChatGPT
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/02/image/jpeg/ys53vttMvjsAGvf0iCorWnGWQqTAIk9AS2vu977m.jpg
‘Let’s build the ring’: How a 360-degree image posted on Facebook inspired an ambitious sci-fi film
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/10/image/jpeg/Tateb56nwaGYGMJUb1SEm5mtWHcGrixc8J4Fr3Dh.jpg
Did unicorns exist? New research traces cultural traditions to find their origins
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/18/image/png/KdGz02fYcHs9y7Cx8idKlHyq7Dtbuhooue4U5J1n.png
How Oracle's test smart city may pioneer bold ideas for construction
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/28/image/jpeg/H6IfDE3ZNk0N6vE6WExnccRIinQYXbiFlz04pbfp.jpg
Company is attempting to restart a shuttered US nuclear plant for the first time
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/ypwqrZA3ON/untitled-1-2.jpg
An 81-year-old Indian is taking one of the toughest examinations in the world. Here's why
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/25/image/jpeg/M9q3Z25Q6wdZVA5p6TyORnoM1UOtz7KtLtDuPO7j.jpg
Chinese researchers make a major breakthrough in 6G communication
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/03/image/jpeg/oRfAP14qUaYRh44hZAkiQ9iC09DPHkIy2waIOD6g.jpg
NASA is developing AI-powered GPS for navigating the Moon
More Stories
cultureDigital avatars will allow 8 billion people to be a part of COP27 and demand action
Ameya Paleja| 11/15/2022
innovationA dentist astrophotographer pictures Moon as stainless as his patients' teeth after cleaning
Baba Tamim| 12/14/2022
scienceResearchers are figuring out how we make memories — and how to study better
Grant Currin| 8/15/2022