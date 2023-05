As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly sophisticated, it is likely to become a part of almost every aspect of our day-to-day life. From education and finance to healthcare, art, and entertainment, we see AI making exciting contributions to different sectors.

OpenAI has demonstrated that it is capable of making ground-breaking AI technology with the release of ChatGPT. In 2021, they also announced another new platform built on their GPT architecture, called “DALL-E,” which was capable of generating images from input prompts given by the user. DALL-E and its successor DALL-E 2 have caused quite a stir in the art world, demonstrating that creativity in art no longer requires the ability to use traditional artist's tools and materials, such as paint and pen, or even to have any artistic talent.