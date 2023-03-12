AI beats self, learns to play Atari game 6000 times faster than before

The resulting answers were then used to create additional rewards for the reinforcement algorithm and fed into a well-established reinforcement learning algorithm to help it learn the game faster.

To assess their approach, the researchers tested it on Skiing 6000, a game where the leading AI had to run through 80 billion frames of the game to achieve comparable performance to a human.

They found that the new approach required just 13 million frames to get the hang of the game.

Now they have moved on to more complex 3D games like Minecraft, with promising early results, and are seeking to evaluate how rapid improvements in AI language models could act as a catalyst for progress elsewhere in the field, noted the report.

The research is published in a pre-print paper on arXiv.

Study abstract:

High sample complexity has long been a challenge for RL. On the other hand, humans learn to perform tasks not only from interation or demonstrations, but also by reading unstructured text documents, e.g., instruction manuals. Instruction manuals and wiki pages are among the most abundant data that could inform agents of valuable features and policies or task-specific environmental dynamics and reward structures. Therefore, we hypothesize that the ability to utilize human-written instruction manuals to assist learning policies for specific tasks should lead to a more efficient and better-performing agent. We propose the Read and Reward framework. Read and Reward speeds up RL algorithm son Atari games by reading manuals released by the Atari game developers. Our framework consists of a QA Extraction module that extracts and summarizes relevant information from the manual and a Reasoning module that evaluates object-agent interactions based on information from the manual. Auxiliary reward is then provided to a standard A2C RLagent, when interaction is detected. When assisted by our design, A2C improves on 4games in the Atari environment with sparse rewards, and requires 1000x less training frames compared to the previous SOTA Agent 57 on Skiing, the hardest game in Atari.