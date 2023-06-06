AI-based model may help to better predict future breast cancer risk

An artificial intelligence model has been able to efficiently predict future breast cancer risks. In fact, it “outperformed” the conventional clinical risk model, which has been widely used to assess the likelihood of breast cancer.

This large-scale study was led by Vignesh A. Arasu, a research scientist and practicing radiologist at Kaiser Permanente, Northern California.

The clinical risk model needs multiple inputs

A woman's risk of developing breast cancer is usually analyzed using clinical risk models, like the Breast Cancer Surveillance Consortium (BCSC). However, this model requires a variety of information, including a mammogram analysis, to calculate the risk score.

This model is based on patient self-reported data and other information related to age, family history of cancer, childbirth history, and breast density.