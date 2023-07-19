AI cameras are watching millions of cars in the US to nab criminals

An artificial intelligence (AI) system, scanning 16 million license plates a week across 480 cameras in the Westchester County of New York, helped crack down on a drug trafficker by tracking his activity for two years.

He was arrested by the Westchester police, who pulled over his car and found 112 grams of crack cocaine, a semiautomatic pistol, and $34,000 cash, as per a report by Forbes. In 2023, the accused pleaded guilty to the drug trafficking charge.

Tracking cars

The automated license plate reader (ALPR) technology, which in the US is sometimes mounted on street poles or on top of police cars, captures images of license plates and allows law enforcement agencies to identify and compare plates against those of cars driven by people suspected of being involved in illegal activities.