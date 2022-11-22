A breakthrough AI can track real-time cell changes revealing a key mystery in biology

Conventionally, cell samples were observed directly through microscopes by scientists to observe and discover any changes of the cells. They would look for morphological changes in the cell structures. However, they can now use artificial intelligence to make observations. Through using both computer science and a subset of artificial intelligence known as deep learning, researchers can now combine the methods to detect cell analysis.

The study was published in the journal Intelligent Computing.

The importance of cell image analysis and using AI for research

Cell images have commonly been used in biomedical research and novel drug breakthroughs. The images show valuable information that encodes how cells react to external stimuli, or changes in environment, and intentional perturbations, or disturbances.

Researchers have used deep learning-based algorithms to automate the process of cell imaging, which is often done manually, and is a lengthy process. The main objective of cell image analysis is to examine the phenotypic effects of different treatments and to discover the relationships between them.

Overview of deep learning-based cell image analysis. Deep Learning in Cell Image Analysis/Intelligent Computing

The phenotypic outcomes refer to the observable characteristics within the cell structure. The study presented the three most critical tasks in cell image analysis, which are segmentation, tracking and classification.

What are the three key tasks of segmentation, tracking and classification?

Segmentation is the fundamental principle for identifying, counting and morphological analysis of cell images. This key task is used to identify important features, which are divided into various parts, or segments, using deep learning.

Classification acts as a downstream analysis – operations, such as testing the hypothesis, a prediction or an explanatory analysis – for phenotypic screening and cell profiling. This allows researchers to create an image of cell function by distinguishing between cells.