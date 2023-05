Tiger Brokers, a stock brokerage firm based in Beijing, China, has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbot "to address some of the pain points" of the site's customers, South China Morning Post reported. The firm began working on the project in January this year and is the first brokerage firm to offer such a service to its customers.

The popularity of OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot has opened up the application of AI to a plethora of services, with financial institutions taking a strong interest in its usage. Interesting Engineering reported last month that financial software and media company Bloomberg had launched its own AI model for the financial markets while JPMorgan Chase put its AI to identify trends from the Federal Reserve's statements over the past 25 years and predict its next moves.