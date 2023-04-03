Can AI chatbots replace writers and generate credible content for Wikipedia?

Now, a future in which applications like ChatGPT can replace writers to produce a lot of written content available online is been considered by Jimmy Wales, the co-founder of Wikipedia. In an interview given to the Evening Standard, Wales sheds his insights on how the world's largest online repository of information will evolve in the future.

“The discussion in the Wikipedia community that I’ve seen so far is…people are cautious in the sense that we’re aware that the existing models are not good enough but also intrigued because there seems like there’s a lot of possibility here,” he said.

"I think we’re still a way away from: ‘ChatGPT, please write a Wikipedia entry about the empire state building,’ but I don’t know how far away we are from that, certainly closer than I would have thought two years ago.”

A lot of flaws in the existing system make it less reliable

The team at Wikipedia has expressed concern regarding the "hallucinating" practice of such AI chatbots with their responses. “It has a tendency to just make stuff up out of thin air, which is just really bad for Wikipedia — that’s just not OK. We’ve got to be really careful about that,” said the co-founder.